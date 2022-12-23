Chandigarh’s Karandeep placed tied 4th

Chandigarh Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar was placed tied 4th along with Manu Gandas and Mohammed Azhar in the ₹3 crore Tour Championship 2022, the TATA Steel PGTI’s season-ending event being played at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses in Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, Chikkarangappa S of Bengaluru stormed into the third round lead after firing a sublime 10-under 62, the week’s lowest score so far. Chikka’s total moved to 17-under 199 giving him a one-shot advantage.

Fourteen-time PGTI winner Chikka (66-71-62), who has been a runner-up on two previous occasions in Jamshedpur, once at the 17th TATA Open 2018 and then again at the TATA Steel Tour Championship 2020, zoomed 12 spots from his overnight tied 13th following his extraordinary third round effort that featured two early eagles.