Friday, Nov 08, 2024
Chandigarh’s new deputy commissioner to assume charge today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 08, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Yadav has held several key positions, including Karnal DC, additional deputy commissioner and municipal commissioner of Karnal, and sub-divisional magistrate of Sonipat

Nishant Kumar Yadav, a 2013 batch IAS officer, will assume charge as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh on Friday. Yadav, who was previously serving as the DC of Gurugram was relieved by Haryana government on Thursday. He will replace Vinay Pratap Singh.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, a 2013 batch IAS officer, will assume charge as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh on Friday. (HT File Photo)
Yadav was appointed as the Gurugram DC in February 2022, succeeding IAS officer Yash Garg. Yadav has held several key positions, including Karnal DC, additional deputy commissioner and municipal commissioner of Karnal, and sub-divisional magistrate of Sonipat. He has also served as secretary of Haryana Public Service Commission.

Meanwhile outgoing DC, Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, has been serving the city since 2021. His tenure ended in November this year. Singh has received a no-objection certificate from UT administration to apply for central deputation. According to sources, he is likely to take up a central posting.

