Chandigarh’s Paramveer picked for Indian weightlifting squad

Chandigarh’s Paramveer Singh has made the city proud by becoming the first weightlifter to secure a place in the Junior Indian squad for an international event.

He gave a record performance in the national trials, held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala. Paramveer will first play in the Commonwealth Championship and then in the national team for the Asian Championships. During the trial, Paramveer broke his own record by lifting 177 kg in clean and jerk, in which his name was entered in the record books for lifting 176 kg in the National Games and Khelo India Games.

A student of Chitkara School, Paramveer had won two gold medals in junior and sub-junior categories in the National Weightlifting Championship and made four new records.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting will be held at Gautam Budh University in Noida from July 11 to 17 and the Asian Championships will be held at the same venue from July 28 to August 5. Paramveer is trained by coach Karanveer Singh Buttar at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. His father, Gurjit Singh, and brother Gurkaran Singh were also weightlifters.

