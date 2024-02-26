Chandigarh’s Rose Festival draws crowds in drove on final day

Swarms of visitors thronged the Rose Festival, which came to a close on Sunday. The footfall also resulted in traffic snarls on arterial roads in the vicinity of Rose Garden in Sector 16. Visitors thronging the Rose Garden on the final day of the 52nd Rose Festival in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The concluding day of the festival featured cultural events, musical and dance performances, competitions and a prize distribution ceremony.

The evening was anchored by a musical performance by singer Abhilipsa Panda.

The festival showcased numerous cultural programmes presented by artists from different parts of the country, as well as artistes from city schools and colleges.

Prizes were distributed by the chief guest, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, in the presence of mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, finance secretary Vijay Namdeo Rao Jade and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Zero-waste success

Dhalor appreciated the civic body’s efforts in making the three-day show a zero waste event, commending their commitment to sustainability.

For the second consecutive year, the festival embraced a zero-waste initiative. In addition to the display of roses, the festival featured stalls dedicated to three major categories: informative, interactive and empowering the community.

Taking a significant step forward towards a greener future, the civic body led the way with on-site composting. By turning the dry waste collected from the festival into nutrient-rich soil, the civic body not only reduced landfill waste but also promoted a healthier environment.

Mitra, meanwhile, acknowledged the team’s tireless efforts in ensuring the festival was successful while also maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

The stalls, set up by the civic body team and the self-help groups, aimed to raise awareness about waste management, recycling products, composting and community empowerment.