Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought fresh status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on its probe into alleged attempt to grab an NRI’s 30-crore property in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 5.

The property — House No. 17 in Sector 5 — was owned by one Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Vera Sunder Singh alias Priya Rajvansh. Now, the family members of Rajvansh — her brother Padamjit Singh and second brother Kamaljit Singh’s family have a dispute over property. Priya, who was in a relationship with Chetan Anand, elder brother of actor Dev Anand, was murdered in 2000 in Mumbai. She died issueless.

The high court had ordered CBI probe in October on the plea of Padamjit Singh, 84, a former United Nations executive living in the US, who alleged that a petition filed on July 8, 2020, using his name was not, in fact, filed by him.

The July 8 plea had claimed that Padamjit never sold his 50% share of the property to a woman named Pritam Kaur. However, Padamjit ’s affidavit in August 2020 stated that he had sold his share of property to the woman and that he had authorised none to file the July 8 plea.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter

Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced

Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’

SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

When the lawyer appearing in the July 8 petition was questioned, he told court that the matter was brought to him by another lawyer and all requisite permissions to file the plea were obtained on mail.

Subsequently, the HC had sought response from all parties involved, including family members of the NRI’s brother, who had further given power of attorney to a third person, and the woman who had bought the property.

The HC bench of Justice Jitendra Chauhan and Justice Vivek Puri has sought fresh status report by April 29 and directed the registry to provide all the necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP