Chandigarh’s social welfare secretary orders audit of poshan vatikas

Chandigarh Following the surprise inspections by Nitika Pawar and Shalini Chetal, UT secretary and director, social welfare, women and child development, at the crèche in Sector 41 and anganwadi centres including at Butrela area as part of monitoring efforts for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme and Poshan Abhiyaan, an immediate audit of all poshan vatikas has been ordered.

During her visit to the poshan vatikas developed within the premises of anganwadi centres, Pawar noted that they were not being maintained properly. In addition to the audit, she asked that capacity-building of anganwadi workers and helpers be taken up in convergence with the department of ayush and horticulture for the revival of the vatikas and their utilisation as per the scheme’s guidelines. Pawar also checked the records and registers at the anganwadi centres.

At present, three ICDS projects, comprising 450 anganwadi centres, are functioning in the city’s peripheral areas, villages, colonies and slum areas. The scheme has a total of 57,291 beneficiaries including children in the age group of 0-6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Hot cooked meals as provided under the supplementary nutrition programme were tasted. The officials directed that sufficient quantity of food being supplied under the programme be ensured.

The secretary also directed authorities to ensure no wastage of food and streamline the distribution process in accordance with the norms provided by the Union ministry of women and child development.

Directions were also given to anganwadi workers to prepare a consolidated report of all the children of school-going age, so they may be enrolled in coordination with the UT department of education.