Chandigarh’s social welfare secretary orders audit of poshan vatikas
Chandigarh Following the surprise inspections by Nitika Pawar and Shalini Chetal, UT secretary and director, social welfare, women and child development, at the crèche in Sector 41 and anganwadi centres including at Butrela area as part of monitoring efforts for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme and Poshan Abhiyaan, an immediate audit of all poshan vatikas has been ordered.
During her visit to the poshan vatikas developed within the premises of anganwadi centres, Pawar noted that they were not being maintained properly. In addition to the audit, she asked that capacity-building of anganwadi workers and helpers be taken up in convergence with the department of ayush and horticulture for the revival of the vatikas and their utilisation as per the scheme’s guidelines. Pawar also checked the records and registers at the anganwadi centres.
At present, three ICDS projects, comprising 450 anganwadi centres, are functioning in the city’s peripheral areas, villages, colonies and slum areas. The scheme has a total of 57,291 beneficiaries including children in the age group of 0-6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers.
Hot cooked meals as provided under the supplementary nutrition programme were tasted. The officials directed that sufficient quantity of food being supplied under the programme be ensured.
The secretary also directed authorities to ensure no wastage of food and streamline the distribution process in accordance with the norms provided by the Union ministry of women and child development.
Directions were also given to anganwadi workers to prepare a consolidated report of all the children of school-going age, so they may be enrolled in coordination with the UT department of education.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics