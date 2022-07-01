Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary closed for three months
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary closed for three months

Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, which is normally accessible from two gates in Kansal and Saketri, will remain closed from July 1 to October 1 and reopen on October 2
Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandigarh has been closed for public for three months in view of the rainy and wildlife breeding seasons. (HT)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In view of the rainy and wildlife breeding seasons, the UT administration has announced closure of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary for general public for three months.

The sanctuary, which is normally accessible from two gates in Kansal and Saketri, will remain closed from July 1 to October 1 and reopen on October 2, according to a notice issued by UT deputy conservator of forests Abdul Qayum.

Meanwhile, the Bird Park and Nature Trail in the lake’s vicinity will continue to remain open for public.

