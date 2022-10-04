Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh’s yoga team leaves to participate 36th national games

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 04:25 AM IST

With the inclusion of yogasan competitions for the first time in the 36th National Games, a 12-member Yogasan team left for Gujarat

The team was led by team manager and general secretary Roshan Lal and vice-president and coach Meenakshi Thakur. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the inclusion of yogasan competitions for the first time in the 36th National Games, a 12-member Yogasan team left for Gujarat on Monday.

They were led by team manager and general secretary Roshan Lal and vice-president and coach Meenakshi Thakur.

Before leaving, players met joint secretary of Yogasan Sports Association UT Chandigarh Shri Jitendra Singh and patron Dr Sapna Nanda. The players representing Chandigarh are Abhay, Dev, Vinay, Prabhakar, Ishwar, Mallika, Lakshmi, Jyoti, Promila and Alisha. Yogasan has been included for the first time in the national games, due to which there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Yoga players.

The governance of the yogasana discipline of the national games has been officially entrusted to a panel of jury of the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), as it was earlier in the Khelo India Games.

