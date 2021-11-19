Chandigarh’s Yuvraj surges ahead with second round 68 in Indian Oil SERVO Masters Golf 2021

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu surged ahead with a second round of four-under 68 at the ₹60-lakh Indian Oil SERVO Masters Golf 2021 being played at the Digboi Golf Links in Assam on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Yuvraj (66-68), placed three off the lead in tied second position after round one, had a slow start to the day but made big gains on the back-nine to move his total to 10-under 134 on day two.

Sri Lanka’s Anura Rohana shot the day’s best score of six-under 66 to rise to tied second at nine-under 135 along with Harendra Gupta (68) of Chandigarh.

The cut went at even-par 144. Fifty professionals made the cut.

In round two, Sandhu, a two-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, was even-par for the day through 10 holes having made a birdie and bogey before he hit his stride with four birdies between the 11th and 18th.

Sandhu came close to holing out his chip for eagle on the 11th and almost drove the green on the par-4 14th. The 2019 PGTI Feeder Tour Order of Merit champion then played two more accurate wedge shots that led to birdies on the 15th and 18th.

Gupta (67-68), lying overnight tied fifth, moved up three spots to joint second after posting a 68. Gupta, a former champion, began the day with a bogey on the first before rallying with five birdies thereafter including a chip-in on the third and birdies on three of the four par-5s.