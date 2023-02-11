Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: SDM office clerk convicted in 2015 bribe case

Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:45 AM IST

The accused, Jasbir Singh, was arrested on June 3, 2015, after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has convicted a clerk at the SDM (South) office in a 2015 graft case.

The accused, Jasbir Singh, was arrested on June 3, 2015, after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 2,000.

As per the complainant, Jitender, a case under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) was pending against him and the file was with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM, South) office.

Jasbir, who worked as a clerk there, had demanded the bribe to clear his case. After Jitender approached CBI, a trap was laid and the clerk was caught red-handed. Subsequently, a case under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the CBI police station.

Singh had claimed that he was not guilty and had opted for trial. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.

