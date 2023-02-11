Chandigarh: SDM office clerk convicted in 2015 bribe case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has convicted a clerk at the SDM (South) office in a 2015 graft case.

The accused, Jasbir Singh, was arrested on June 3, 2015, after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000.

As per the complainant, Jitender, a case under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) was pending against him and the file was with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM, South) office.

Jasbir, who worked as a clerk there, had demanded the bribe to clear his case. After Jitender approached CBI, a trap was laid and the clerk was caught red-handed. Subsequently, a case under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the CBI police station.

Singh had claimed that he was not guilty and had opted for trial. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday.