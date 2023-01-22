Chandigarh: Sunday OPD starts at Sector 24 dispensary

In a first, the out-patient department (OPD) services at the AYUSH health and welfare centre in Sector 24 will be available even on Sundays.

Patients can get consultations for AYUSH (ayurvedic, homoeopathic and unani) from 9 am to 3 pm every Sunday. The city has a total of five AYUSH health and wellness centres in Sectors 24, 27, 37, 41 and 47.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The UT administration has decided to start OPD services in one of the five AYUSH centres as a pilot project for six months. The footfall of patients will be reviewed after six months before taking a decision on extending the facility to other centres.”