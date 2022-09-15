Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Tattoo helps police nab juvenile for 15,000 theft at Sector-38 eatery

Chandigarh: Tattoo helps police nab juvenile for 15,000 theft at Sector-38 eatery

The juvenile had stolen the cash from an outlet of Subway restaurant in Sector 38, Chandigarh, on the intervening night between September 11 and 12

The juvenile was captured in the eatery’s CCTV cameras. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Steadfast police work and a distinctive tattoo led to the apprehension of a 15-year-old boy for the theft of 15,000 cash from a Subway outlet in Sector 38.

The complainant, Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Dadumajra Colony (DMC) who works as shift in-charge at the restaurant, in his complaint to the police, reported that when he opened the outlet on the morning of September 12 around 8.30 am, he found the cash register and the computer damaged.

He further reported a sum of 15,000, which was left at the time of closing the night before, stolen.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-39 police station and a probe was launched. While scanning the CCTV footage, police spotted a boy entering the restaurant through a small ventilator in the bathroom around 5.55 am. The boy stole the cash and fled within 30 minutes.

Through subsequent probe and human intelligence, police managed to identify the boy through his distinctive tattoo and apprehended him.

During questioning, the accused said he committed the crime to make easy money. The juvenile had moved into a relative’s house after his father’s demise. He was produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to juvenile home.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
