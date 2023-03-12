Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Teen snatcher caught, 10 phones recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2023 03:27 AM IST

Police said the accused was identified as Mohd Altaf, 19, a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh; he was caught from near the Slaughter House in Phase 1, Industrial Area

Four days after two scooter-borne youths snatched a pedestrian’s mobile phone near CITCO Petrol Pump in Phase 1, Industrial Area, on March 7, police arrested one of the accused on Saturday.

The accused snatcher in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused was identified as Mohd Altaf, 19, a resident of Dhanas. He was caught from near the Slaughter House in Phase 1, Industrial Area.

As many as 10 mobile phones that he and his accomplice had snatched from different parts of the city were also recovered from him.

On Friday, the snatching victim, Rakesh of Hallomajra, had told the police that he worked in Phase 1, Industrial Area. On March 7, he was walking back home after work around 10 pm. As he reached near the CITCO Petrol Pump, two youths riding a Honda Activa snatched his mobile phone and sped away.

A case under Sections 379-A and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station on his complaint.

The accused was produced before a district court on Saturday and sent to three-day police remand to arrest his accomplice and recover the scooter used in the crime.

Police said the teenager worked as a labourer. He was addicted to drugs and took to snatching to fulfil his drug addiction. He is facing another case of theft registered at the Sarangpur police station in September 2022.

