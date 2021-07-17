Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Three govt schools to be upgraded to Class 12
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Three govt schools to be upgraded to Class 12

By upgrading these schools, 600-700 seats will be added in Class 11; the department also plans to increase the number of seats in humanities stream
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Figures show that demand for Class 11 seats has exceeded availability in the UT. (HT file photo)

The UT education department is upgrading three Model High Schools (up to Class 10) to Model Senior Secondary (up to Class 12) from this academic session itself. Schools in Sector 45C, Raipur Kalan and Maloya will be upgraded, taking the total number of Government Model Senior Secondary Schools (GMSSS) to 43.

Director school education (DSE), UT, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “Schools have been prepared to include Classes 11 and 12 from this session.” Senior officials of the UT education department confirmed that by upgrading these schools, 600-700 seats will be added in Class 11. The department also plans to increase the number of seats in humanities stream; another 500-odd more seats will be added due to the upgrade.

Figures show that demand for Class 11 seats has exceeded availability in the UT. Last year, before the first counselling, 12,815 seats had been announced for Class 11, but 14,723 students had applied. Students of private schools also tend to opt for government schools for Classes 11 and 12 to help prepare for board exam and other entrance tests.

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not declaring Class-10 results yet, Class-11 admission in government schools cannot begin. Brar, however, said, “Necessary arrangements are in the process of being completed. Once, results are announced we will prepare a merit list and start the admission process.”

