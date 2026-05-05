Chandigarh:Three labourers arrested for MC employee’s murder in Manimajra

After recovering the body of a Chandigarh municipal corporation employee near Kalagram light point in Manimajra, police arrested three labourers for beating the man to death over suspicions that he had stolen their phone.

During the investigation, the deceased’s last movements, contacts, and financial and social background were verified. (HT File)

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Police officials stated that the deceased, Krishan Kumar, worked as a security guard at the PWD Store in Manimajra. A murder case was initially registered against unknown persons.

During the investigation, the deceased’s last movements, contacts, and financial and social background were verified.

On Sunday, the detained and interrogated suspects revealed that laborers residing in a jhuggi near the PWD store, where the deceased worked, were involved. The investigation found that the labourers, who were fixing tiles on the road, had their mobile phone stolen about 10 days earlier. They suspected the deceased and confronted him about the incident after consuming alcohol. A quarrel ensued around 10:30 pm on Saturday; the labourers assaulted him, wrapping his own belt around his neck and strangling him to death. They dragged the body through the jungle, away from their jhuggi and the PWD store, to conceal the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} The three accused—Munna Rajak, 47, Shani Dev Kumar, 27, and Dhanik Kumar Sah, 24, all from Madhepura district, Bihar—have been arrested and presented in court. The court has sent them to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three accused—Munna Rajak, 47, Shani Dev Kumar, 27, and Dhanik Kumar Sah, 24, all from Madhepura district, Bihar—have been arrested and presented in court. The court has sent them to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered the deceased’s mobile phone from the accused, along with the wooden stick used to commit the crime and blood-stained clothes. All three have no prior criminal record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered the deceased’s mobile phone from the accused, along with the wooden stick used to commit the crime and blood-stained clothes. All three have no prior criminal record. {{/usCountry}}

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