Chandigarh tightens leash on pet owners with new bylaws

Bringing stricter accountability to pet ownership, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday notified the Pet and Community Dogs Bylaws, 2025, making registration mandatory for all pet dogs. Failure to comply will attract penalties and possible impoundment. (HT Photo for representation)

Replacing the decade-old 2010 rules, the new bylaws ban seven aggressive breeds, prohibit open defecation in public places, cap the number of dogs per household, and list penalties of up to ₹13,400 for violations.

They also hold owners directly responsible for injuries caused by their dogs or damage to property.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) had approved the final draft of the bylaws in June 2025, but their enforcement had remained muzzled amid the UT administration’s delay in issuing a notification.

Every registered dog must now wear a metal token and collar at all times, failing which it can be impounded by MC. Any dog found unattended at a residence, causing nuisance through excessive barking or left fastened for long periods, or seen wandering in public places without supervision, will also be impounded. Dogs that remain unclaimed after 10 days will be put up for adoption.

Pets will be barred from high-footfall green areas such as Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Leisure Valley, Bougainvillea Garden and Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, besides other sites notified by the municipal commissioner from time to time.

However, neighbourhood parks will continue to remain open to them, subject to strict conditions. Owners must carry poop bags and ensure immediate clean-up, with defecation in public areas expressly prohibited.

The bylaws impose a complete ban on seven ferocious dog breeds considered dangerous — American Bulldog, American Pitbull or Pitbull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Pakistan Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler.

Residents already owning these breeds will get a 45-day buffer period to register their dogs after notification of the bylaws. Failure to comply will attract penalties and possible impoundment.

To ensure public safety, all dogs must be leashed in public and aggressive breeds must be muzzled. Escorts of such breeds are required to carry a stick, and in case of severe aggression or damage, the dogs may be seized and penalties imposed.

In a move to prevent public health hazards, owners will no longer be allowed to dispose of deceased pets in garbage bins. Cremation or private burial will be mandatory. The bylaws also propose a complete ban on commercial breeding or trading of dogs within city limits, except by registered breeders.

There is a limit on dogs allowed in each house. As per the new bylaws, in houses with less than 5 marla, people can only have one dog but the count can be maximised to three in case more than one family is residing in the same house, but on different floors.

For 5 to 12 marla houses, two dogs are allowed but can be maximised to three with the same provision. For 12 marla to 1 kanal houses, three dogs are allowed, but one of them must be an adopted mongrel/Indie dog. The number can be maximised to five dogs per house in case of multiple families.

For houses with more than one kanal, four dogs can be permitted, but two of them must be adopted. The maximum can be six dogs per house.

If anyone is found keeping dogs beyond the prescribed limit, the unregistered dogs will be impounded and a penalty imposed on the owner.

For community dogs, MC in coordination with stakeholders will designate feeding zones within localities, which should be away from entry and exit points, areas used by children and elderly, and high-traffic stretches. Violations of these zones will be treated as cognisable offences. Repeated violations will invite fines, seizure, and sale of unclaimed dogs.