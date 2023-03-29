Chandigarh to host second G20 meeting from March 29 to 31

As many as 90 delegates have arrived in Chandigarh to participate in the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting as part of the G20 Summit from March 29 to 31. Hoardings set up to welcome G20 delegates ahead of the second Agriculture Deputies Meetings in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The delegates, including representatives of G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations, are staying at Hotel Lalit in IT Park and Hotel Hyatt in Industrial Area.

The administration will be hosting dinners for the delegates at Rock Garden on March 29 and Lake Club on March 30. The Haryana government will host them at Pinjore Gardens on March 31. A variety of cultural events have also been planned at Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden during the three-day period.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police on Monday held a coordination meeting with Panchkula and Mohali police to ensure security and peaceful conduct of the G20 meeting. Both Chandigarh and Mohali police are also keeping a strict vigil on the ongoing Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest near YPS Chowk.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said cops had been deployed at all borders of the city. “We have been conducting CASO operations in the city’s vulnerable areas for the past one week and have also recovered illegal vehicles and drugs, besides zeroing in on notorious criminals,” she added.

Earlier, on January 30 and 31, Chandigarh had hosted the first G20 meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group.

Before the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, a series of meetings are being across the country.