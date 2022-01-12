Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh to introduce eco-friendly party boats at Sukhna Lake
chandigarh news

Chandigarh to introduce eco-friendly party boats at Sukhna Lake

The Chandigarh administration will soon introduce battery or solar-powered party boats with terraces at Sukhna Lake
The tenders for the 40-seater boats at Sukhna Lake were recently floated by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO). (HT file)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

:The UT administration will soon introduce battery or solar-powered party boats with terraces at Sukhna Lake. The tenders for the 40-seater boats were recently floated by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).

Each boat will have a pantry, bio-toilet, proper lighting arrangements for operations in the night, air-conditioning and an open terrace. Since the lake is an eco-sensitive area, the agency providing the boats will have to ensure that there is no pollution and the noise levels are within permissible limits.

“Guests will be allowed to organise small parties for one to two hours and a lump sum amount will be fixed as charges. The decoration costs, if any, will be borne by the guests. Bookings will have to be made through officials authorised by CITCO. Eatables will be supplied by CITCO,” said a UT official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP