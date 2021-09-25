Chandigarh: Traffic cop hurt after being hit by bike speeding on cycle track

A constable was injured after a traffic violator hit him with his motorcycle in Sector 46 on Friday evening.

According to police, constable Harish, posted with the cycle squad of Chandigarh Police traffic wing, had signalled the motorcyclist to stop as he was riding on a cycle track. But instead the biker sped up and hit Harish, before fleeing on foot with his pillion rider.

The injured constable was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he remains under treatment. “The accused left his vehicle behind. He will be arrested soon. A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, City).

In a similar case on Wednesday, constable Deepak Kumar suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car that also dragged him on the bonnet for 700 metres in Sector 36.

The car driver, Vikas, alias Bhanu, 23, of Toga village, Mohali, has been arrested. He is facing a case under Sections 332, 353 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. His car, a Maruti Suzuki Alto, has been seized.

The accused had hit the constable while trying to flee from a naka after he was asked to show his documents.

The driver took the vehicle towards the Sector 36-37 light point. On finding the lights red, he took the car to the wrong side, and all this while, Deepak kept shouting to the driver to stop but to no avail, stated sub-inspector Vijay Singh, in his complaint.

After around 700 metres, the accused took a sharp turn at the Sector 37 T-Point to turn towards the Sector-37 government school, throwing constable Deepak off the vehicle.

Deepak sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, in a private vehicle. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to PGIMER, where he was operated upon.