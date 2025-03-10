Chandigarh: Trio breaks salesman’s nose for taking too long in market’s public toilet

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old salesman was brutally assaulted by three men after he allegedly took too long to come out of a public toilet in Sector 19. The victim, Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Phase 1, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, works as a salesman at Booth Number 179, Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19. (iStock)

The assailants, identified as three local youths, broke the door latch, dragged him out and beat him up, leaving him with a fractured nose.

The victim, Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Phase 1, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, works as a salesman at Booth Number 179, Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19.

On February 20, around 4.30 pm, he had gone to use a public toilet in the area.

While he was inside with the door latched, a youth named Sunny, who also works in the market, began banging on the door impatiently. Despite Dilpreet repeatedly telling him that he will come out soon, Sunny forcefully kicked the door, breaking the latch.

Two more youths, identified as Golu and Lalu, dragged Dilpreet out and berated him for delaying their turn. Golu and Lalu then restrained him as Sunny proceeded to punch him in the nose, leaving it fractured.

Having recovered slightly from his injuries, Dilpreet approached the police on February 22 to file a formal complaint against the accused. Following the complaint, the Sector 19 police station initiated an inquiry, and on March 8 lodged an FIR under Sections 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 3 (5) of BNS. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and locate the suspects.