Chandigarh | Two cases of snatching reported in as many days

Snatching cases continue on the upward trend, with another two women being targeted in different parts of the city in as many days.

In her complaint, Sushma, 31, of Sector 29, who works as a cashier at a phase 1 industrial area club, said she was waiting for a taxi to return home from work n at around 1.50 am on Monday when an unidentified youth snatched her bag.

The complainant sustained a head injury after falling to the ground during the incident. She added that she and her co-worker, Abdul, chased after the snatcher, but he managed to flee. The purse contained ₹2,500 and a few other important documents.

The woman was later taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 32. A case under section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Industrial area police station.

In the second incident, Bharti Mahajan, 64, a retired government employee staying in Kharar said an unidentified person snatched her purse on Sunday from outside a shop in Sector 23’s jeweller market.

The purse contained her mobile phone, ₹800 and other documents. The complainant is currently being treated at GMSH, Sector 16, after sustaining injuries to her hand during the incident. A case under section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

