Chandigarh | Two cases of snatching reported in as many days
Snatching cases continue on the upward trend, with another two women being targeted in different parts of the city in as many days.
In her complaint, Sushma, 31, of Sector 29, who works as a cashier at a phase 1 industrial area club, said she was waiting for a taxi to return home from work n at around 1.50 am on Monday when an unidentified youth snatched her bag.
The complainant sustained a head injury after falling to the ground during the incident. She added that she and her co-worker, Abdul, chased after the snatcher, but he managed to flee. The purse contained ₹2,500 and a few other important documents.
The woman was later taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 32. A case under section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Industrial area police station.
In the second incident, Bharti Mahajan, 64, a retired government employee staying in Kharar said an unidentified person snatched her purse on Sunday from outside a shop in Sector 23’s jeweller market.
The purse contained her mobile phone, ₹800 and other documents. The complainant is currently being treated at GMSH, Sector 16, after sustaining injuries to her hand during the incident. A case under section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.