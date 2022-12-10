Chandigarh: Two killed in hit-and-run accidents within 3 hours

A watchman heading out for work was mowed down by a Pepsu bus near the Sector 31-D beat box around 6 am on Friday morning.

After hitting the victim, Omprakash Nath Goswami of Uttarakhand, the bus driver briefly glanced out of the window, before driving off.

Police said Goswami worked as a watchman at Sanchita Complex in Sector 31 and also worked as a conductor for Asha Kiran School, 12 Wing Air Force Station. He was taken to GMCH, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials privy to the matter said they had identified the accused driver with the help of the bus number and he will be arrested soon.

Three hours before the accident, a speeding car claimed the life of an unidentified man at the Sector 17/18 light point around 3 am.

A passer-by, who lives in Sector 18, alerted the police after witnessing the car hitting the man and escaping. He was unable to note down the vehicle number.

The unidentified victim, who appeared to be in his sixties, was shifted to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

Separate cases under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector-31 and Sector-17 police stations, respectively.

Speeding car, bike claim 2 lives in Mohali

Two people were also killed in separate hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali district on Thursday.

In the first case, a 43-year-old woman was run over by a speeding car while she was standing on the roadside near Sohara village on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Paramjit Kaur, lived in a hutment in Sohara. The car driver was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence on the statement of Gurpreet Singh, a watchman at Government Senior Secondary School of Sohara village, who witnessed the accident.

Kaur was taken to the Kharar civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Later at night, a 29-year-old cyclist was killed after a motorcycle hit him near Lakhnaur village.

The deceased, Parmod Kumar, was a native of Bihar and worked as a caterer in Mohali.

His brother Vinod Kumar told the police that his brother was returning home from work on his bicycle, when a rashly driven motorcycle hit him. “We took him to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he was declared brought dead,” Vinod said in his complaint. The absconding motorcyclist has been booked under Section 304-A of the IPC.