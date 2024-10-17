Chandigarh: UIET holds mid-term exam again amid paper leak allegations

A mid-term exam at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University (PU), was re-conducted for the first year students on Wednesday amid allegations that the paper had got leaked prior to being conducted on Tuesday. UIET, PU, Chandigarh, officials, who were unwilling to come on record, explained that they immediately decided to re-conduct the exam on Wednesday at 3 pm after being informed about the paper leak allegations. (HT Photo)

A student, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a minor exam for applied physics. The exam was for 20 marks and two such exams are conducted per semester. However, the student alleged that the paper had been shared over social media prior to being conducted on Tuesday.

UIET officials, who were unwilling to come on record, explained that they immediately decided to re-conduct the exam on Wednesday at 3 pm after being informed about the paper leak allegations. The officials added that it was an internal matter and no foul play is suspected. As per sources, the department has been asked to submit a report in this regard to the higher authorities.

PU V-C professor Renu Vig said the officials concerned are examining the case. Some students alleged that they had to cancel the tickets they had booked for going home on Wednesday.

The exam was conducted at the department level. The issue of paper leaks has been in the limelight since May due to allegations of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam getting leaked. Though PU has not had any major paper leaks in recent years, in December 2017, the varsity had to cancel an exam for the fifth semester students of the bachelors of arts in public administration course after the paper was found leaked on WhatsApp.