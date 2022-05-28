Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital.
The accused, identified as Yadav, 50, is a regular employee of the health department.
Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH, Sector 16, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital’s emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
Following the complaint, an inquiry committee of three doctors was constituted and it was found that no female ward attendant was present during the ECG test, as per protocol.
The complaint and the preliminary inquiry report has been sent to the Manimajra SHO for further probe and appropriate action against the accused.
“Strict action is being taken in the present case so that it serves as a deterrent to all concerned. Better patient care in UT is the main objective of the health department. Safety and security of both staff and patients is of paramount importance and it cannot be compromised,” said Yashpal Garg, health secretary, UT.
-
Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor
Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor. Opposing the words used by aAP councillor Jasbir Singh, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him. Also raising objections against Jasbir's language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.
-
Man injured in roof collapse at Dera Bassi village
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after the roof of An injured Jagtar Singh's kutcha house collapsed at Pandawala village in Dera Bassi on Friday. An injured Jagtar Singh was rescued from the debris by villagers and taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is stated to be stable. His wife was in the kitchen and three children were away at school when the roof gave way around 8 am, said police.
-
Panchkula cop among three held for running extortion ring
Police have unearthed an extortion racket being run by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three businessmen in and around Panchkula. Three of the four gang members – ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; a resident of Sector 2, Anil Bhalla, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10 – have been arrested. However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody on Friday.
-
Law student was driving Thar that killed newspaper delivery man: Chandigarh Police
A 21-year-old law student was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar that claimed the life of a 50-year-old newspaper delivery man at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning, police said. The accused, a resident of Sector 33, 21, Apram Singh Khara, was arrested from a bus stop near his house on Friday. He is a fourth-year law student at BML Munjal University, Gurgaon.
-
Hyderpora encounter: HC orders Jammu and Kashmir admn to exhume third body
The Jammu & Kashmir high court on Friday ordered the authorities to exhume the body of Amir Latief Magrey, one of the four people killed in the Hyderpora encounter last year, and hand over the body to his family for burial. The four people were killed in the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021. On December 30, Magrey's family moved the J&K high court seeking his body for burial.
