Chandigarh: Woman out for a walk crushed under reversing truck

A 62-year-old woman was crushed under a reversing truck near Tribune Colony in Raipur Khurd village on Saturday.

Police said the victim, Lakhmina Devi and her son, residents of Raipur Khurd village, were out for a walk around 9.30am after the rain stopped.

Suddenly, a reversing truck ran over Devi. She was rushed to PGIMER, where she was declared dead. The truck driver was identified as Surender Kumar of Shyura village, Hanumangarh, Haryana.

Police said Kumar had brought the truck for unloading at a warehouse in the area. Usually he was accompanied by a helper to help him park and exit properly, but at the time of the accident, Kumar was reversing the truck by himself.

The truck driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mauli Jagran police station. He was arrested and later bailed out.

Biker killed in hit-and-run accident

Mohali In yet another hit-and-run accident in the district, an unidentified speeding vehicle claimed the life of a motorcyclist on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Saturday night.

Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said while on patrolling duty on the highway, he got information that an unidentified man, who seemed to be in his 30s, was seriously injured after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Singh said the body had been kept in the hospital’s mortuary for identification. The unidentified driver of the offending vehicle has been booked.

Scooterist drives into truck parked on highway, killed

PANCHKULA A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after he drove into a stationary canter truck on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Jony, was brought dead at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

His brother, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Surajpur, told the police that they were travelling back home from Zirakpur on separate vehicles.

“On the way, Jony’s Honda Activa hit the parked canter, bearing Himachal Pradesh number, from behind. It was raining and the canter’s lights were turned off,” he complained to the police.

The unidentified truck driver was booked under Sections 283 and 304-A of the IPC.