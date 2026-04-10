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Chandigarh: Work on Tribune flyover to begin in first week of May

The contract has been awarded to Chandigarh-based Singla Constructions Limited; efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience to commuters during construction, said firm officials

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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After remaining stalled for nearly seven years, the much-awaited Tribune flyover project is finally set to take off, with construction likely to begin in May. The project has moved a step closer to execution after financial bids were opened, with Chandigarh-based Singla Constructions Limited emerging as the lowest bidder at 147.98 crore — nearly 31% below the estimated project cost of 214.66 crore.

The proposed 1.6-km-long flyover will stretch from near the GMCH-32 roundabout to the railway overbridge towards Hallomajra on Dakshin Marg, passing over the perpetually busy Tribune Chowk (HT File)

An official of the firm said, “We have given a 30-month estimate to complete the work, but will complete it before then. Efforts will be made to minimise inconvenience to commuters during construction, though traffic diversions and temporary road closures are inevitable.”

The proposed 1.6-km-long flyover will stretch from near the GMCH-32 roundabout to the railway overbridge towards Hallomajra on Dakshin Marg, passing over the perpetually busy Tribune Chowk.

Upon completion, the project is expected to enable signal-free traffic flow and significantly ease congestion for commuters travelling between Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The project has had a long and delayed history. Initially conceptualised in 2016 and approved in 2019, it remained stalled for nearly five years due to a high court stay on tree cutting. The restriction was lifted in April 2024, paving the way for the project to regain momentum.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Work on Tribune flyover to begin in first week of May
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Work on Tribune flyover to begin in first week of May
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