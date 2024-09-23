Chandni, Jasnaman win 1,500m, shot put in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

In the Under-17 category, Chandni Kumari won the 1,500-meter race, followed by Kali in second place and Priya Kumari in third during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Jasnaman Kaur took the top spot in shot put, while Tanreet Kaur finished second. Khushpreet Kaur won the long jump. In the 100-meter race, Gurleen Kaur came first, Gurnaaz Kaur was second, and Amanat Sidhu and Manjot Kaur tied for third. Players in action during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Monday, September 23, 2024. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The third season of district-level sports events under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan is in full swing, with competitions like basketball, softball, chess, kickboxing, netball, lawn tennis, badminton, powerlifting, weightlifting, athletics, hockey, handball, football, kho-kho, kabaddi, and volleyball ongoing as per schedule.

At the Guru Nanak Stadium, additional deputy commissioner Major Amit Sareen visited the athletics events and interacted with young players across various age groups,14, 17, 21, and 21 to 30. He encouraged them to maintain a balance between sports and studies and to participate more actively in such competitions.

In the Under-14 girls’ athletics, Khushi Tyagi secured first place, followed by Jasleen Kaur and Anushka Sharma in the 60-meter race. In long jump, Prabhanur Kaur (Isru) claimed first, Avneet Kaur (Dehlon) took second, while Snehapreet Kaur (Doraha) and Anushka Sharma shared third place. Ekmpreet Kaur won the shot put event.

In the Under-21 category, Anmoldeep Kaur won the 100 meters, Virpal Kaur secured first in the 400 meters, Divnur Kaur was victorious in shot put, Simranjot Kaur won the long jump, and Anantjot Kaur took the 1500 meters. In the 21-30 age group, Harleen Kaur won the 100 meters and the long jump, while Kirandeep Kaur took first in the 400 meters.

In the girls’ kho-kho Under-17 event, Guru Nanak Public School, Bassian, took first place, Coaching Center, Sohian, came second, and Shifali International School finished third.

In the football competitions, in the Under-14 girls’ matches held at Punjab Agricultural University, Pakhowal B team defeated Samrala A team 2-1. Khanna B team beat the Municipal Corporation team 3-0, while Jagraon A narrowly edged Machhiwara 5-4. Dehlon A triumphed over Doraha A 3-0.

In the Under-17 girls’ football matches, Machhiwara A beat Pakhowal B with a 4-0 margin. Dehlon A beat Khanna B 2-0, while Khanna A edged Doraha A 1-0. Pakhowal A dominated the Municipal Corporation team 8-0, and Machhiwara A beat Dehlon A 3-0.

In the Under-14 girls’ handball, Punjab Agricultural University’s team defeated GHS Jawaddi 5-1. GAD Academy narrowly beat Spring Bell School 3-2, and BVM Kitchlu Nagar School defeated BVM Club 9-7.