Change of power won’t work, need to change system: MLA Balraj Kundu

Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu said the change of power will not work in the state, there is need to change the system as well.

On the 17th day of his Jan Jagriti Yatra, Kundu reached Kaithal. “Only the change of power will not work in the state, there is need to change the system as well. Until the system is changed, policies will not improve and the common man will continue to suffer,” he added.

He said that he has launched this yatra to bring a change in the system and to” restore democracy in the state by ending monarchy”.

“The government is blind and deaf and they are not listening to your problems. I am taking out the yatra to present the true picture of the plight of the state,” he added.

He said that the time has come that the people of the state need to think seriously about the change in the system and the system will change only when the sons of a farmer, labourer, small businessman from the village will be sent to the state assembly.