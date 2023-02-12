Changes in field of architecture in focus at Chandigarh’s Archex

The second day of the four-day architecture exhibition Archex saw FSAI Chandigarh Chapter president Surinder Bahga address the several changes in the profession architecture over the last few years caused by economic conditions, use of new material and technology and lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking of the same, Bahga said, “The seminar ‘Next Generation: New Architecture’ was conceptualised to showcase the trends in New Architecture, especially in the last decade or so. It is the first time that works of young architects are being shown to the audience in this region in this manner,”

During the session, which was organised by Indian Institute of Architects’ Chandigarh Chapter and Minds Media and Management Private Limited, Bahga also highlighted the importance of modern architecture while drawing attention to destruction caused in Turkey and Syria because of the natural disasters.

The keynote address for the session was delivered by Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture dean research and scholastic development Harveen Bhandari, who deliberated on “promising young architects working in India for the last 10-15 years in an array of specialisations leading to designing built environments with an extremely passionate eye and being culturally relevant.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An exhibition on interiors, exteriors and construction material, Archex is being held at the Sector 17 Parade Ground between February 10 and 13. UT superintendent of police Mridul Kumar was the chief guest on the second day of the exhibition.