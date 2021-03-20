Channel survey shows AAP will form govt in Punjab, says Chadha; Congress rejects claim

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Friday claimed that their party will form government in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections as it is the first choice of the people of the state.

In a statement, Chadha said a survey conducted by a private news channel proved that the electorate in Punjab was fed up with the anti-people policies of Captain Amarinder Singh-led government and see AAP as the only credible alternative that can bring a real change.

In the survey, the AAP has been projected to get 51 to 57 seats, while the ruling Congress has been given 43 to 49 seats, while the Akali Dal and BJP will grab only 12-18 and 0-5 seats.

In terms of vote share, the AAP has got the highest number of votes at 37%, followed by the ruling party at 32%, the Akali Dal at 21% and the BJP and others at 5-5%.

Rejecting the claim, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said the AAP was given 100 seats by a similar survey in its projections before the 2017 assembly polls. “They are trying to put life into a dead horse. The elections are still about a year away, but we do not take anybody lightly, survey or no survey. We do not take even the BJP lightly because they have all these tricks up their sleeve and same for the SAD and the AAP. We will fight with our full strength and are confident that people will repose their faith in the Congress and its leadership,” he said.