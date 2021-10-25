Channi appeals industry honchos to become partners in Punjab’s progress

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has urged top honchos of industry from across globe to become partner in state’s progress.

The CM made the request after meeting a delegation of German companies operating in the state. The meeting was a precursor to the two-day “Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2021” on October 26 and 27.

Channi, who had similar interactions a few days back with the captains of industry based in Punjab, will meeting more industrialists on Monday for their suggestions and feedback before the investors’ meet.

He said investments of over ₹99,000 crore in the past four years reflect the enormous confidence and trust demonstrated by investors in the conducive and sustainable ecosystem in the state. “These consultations with industry will go a long way in improving the delivery of governance thus ensuring ease of doing business in the state,” he said in a statement.

Principal Secretary to CM Hussan Lal, principal secretary, investment promotion, Tejveer Singh, special principal secretary to CM Kamal Kishore Yadav and CEO Invest Punjab Rajat Agarwal were among those present.

