Channi govt under fire for appointing SFJ leader’s brother as Genco chief

The Charanjit Singh Channi government has come under fire over the appointment of Balwinder Singh Kotlabama, brother of US-based Avtar Singh Pannun, coordinator of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as the chairman of Punjab Genco Limited, a subsidiary of Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA), with not only the opposition parties, but some Congress leaders questioning the move.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kotlabama is considered close to state cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and belongs to his constituency of Fatehgarh Churian.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was first to target the Channi-led Congress government over last week’s appointment of Kotlabama. Sukhbir raised objection to the appointment while talking to reporters during a public meeting at Chabbewal and sought an explanation from Channi.

While chief minister Channi was not available for comment, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said he stood by Kotlabama. “He and his brother Pannun are different and have no connection. Kotlabama is a staunch Congressman. He is my right hand.”

Cong’s Sekhri seeks Tript Bajwa’s resignation

Congress leaders Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Ashwani Sekhri also questioned the appointment of Kotlabama, calling it a “serious matter”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajwa, the Congress MLA from Qadian, said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was probing the SFJ and had requested the Canadian government to blacklist those associated with it, including Pannun, for “instigating people against their own country”. Sekhri went a step further and demanded cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s resignation over this issue. “The NIA and other agencies should thoroughly probe this entire matter to bring out the truth,” he said.

Cong appeasing anti-national forces: BJP

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also slammed the Congress government for appeasing “anti-national” and “disruptive” forces.

In a statement, the BJP leader said the appointment of Kotlabama was reprehensible. The Channi government has been buckling under pressure of anti-national forces, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}