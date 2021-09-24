Channi meets central leadership in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met the Congress central leadership in Delhi on Thursday for a discussion on expansion of his cabinet.

Channi was called by the Congress high command to the national capital after former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reached Delhi on Wednesday night.

The central leaders, including Rahul, All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat among others, held deliberations during the day.

The chief minister was on official tour to Kapurthala and reached Delhi late in the afternoon. His meetings with Rahul, Rawat and Venugopal continued until late in the night.

Channi is expected to be back in Chandigarh by Friday afternoon after getting the high command’s nod.

Former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, state unit working president Sangat Singh Gilzian and several MLAs were also present in Delhi.

Besides discussing the cabinet expansion, the high command is also learnt to be taking stock of the fallout of the rebellion by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

“The central leadership has adopted a wait-and-watch approach and closely following the former chief minister’s every step,” a person familiar with the developments said.

Channi, his two deputies OP Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu had travelled to Delhi on Tuesday and met Venugopal, Rawat and two central observers Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary with the names of probables for induction into the ministry. Rahul was, however, holidaying in Shimla at that time.

Channi and his two deputies had taken oath on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dr Pyare Lal Garg reportedly quit as adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu. The social and health activist was among the four advisers appointed by Sidhu on August 11 and had faced flak from within the Congress for taking on then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for his frequent criticism of Pakistan. Garg did not respond to calls.