Chaos at Ludhiana DC office as ETT qualified candidates queue up for appointment letters

A day after ETT (elementary teacher training) qualified candidates staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner’s office, around 1,100 teachers received their appointment letters on Sunday.

They were scheduled to receive the letters on Saturday, but were asked to return a later due to unavailability of staff, which provoked the dharna.

On Sunday, however, the slow procedure of handing over the letters led to crowding. Due to the heavy rush and poor arrangements, a couple of aspirants also reportedly fell unconscious.

Gulshan Kumar, one of the aspirants, said, “We had visited the office today, hoping that the department would have prepared our documents but the entire process was mismanaged. It took nearly six hours to collect the appointment letter,” said Gulshan, adding that there were no fans in the waiting area despite the extreme heat and humid conditions. Some aspirants said that there was no provision of food either and the washrooms were no stinking.

Aryan Sachdeva, another aspirant, said, “This is the condition of the mini-secretariat. All eligible candidates are facing difficulties in getting their appointment letter. We saw some aspirants fainting due to the intense heat.”

District education officer (DEO) Jaswinder Kaur said that 50% of the candidates were offered appointment letters and place of posting by evening. She added that the long wait time was due to the time taken for scrutiny of documents.

On May 18, the high court had allowed the Punjab government to make appointments on 6,635 ETT posts, almost 10 months after the then Congress government had initiated the process in the run up to the assembly polls.

The advertisement was issued on July 30 for 6,635 posts and the exam was conducted in October last year.