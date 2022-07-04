Chaos at Ludhiana DC office as ETT qualified candidates queue up for appointment letters
A day after ETT (elementary teacher training) qualified candidates staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner’s office, around 1,100 teachers received their appointment letters on Sunday.
They were scheduled to receive the letters on Saturday, but were asked to return a later due to unavailability of staff, which provoked the dharna.
On Sunday, however, the slow procedure of handing over the letters led to crowding. Due to the heavy rush and poor arrangements, a couple of aspirants also reportedly fell unconscious.
Gulshan Kumar, one of the aspirants, said, “We had visited the office today, hoping that the department would have prepared our documents but the entire process was mismanaged. It took nearly six hours to collect the appointment letter,” said Gulshan, adding that there were no fans in the waiting area despite the extreme heat and humid conditions. Some aspirants said that there was no provision of food either and the washrooms were no stinking.
Aryan Sachdeva, another aspirant, said, “This is the condition of the mini-secretariat. All eligible candidates are facing difficulties in getting their appointment letter. We saw some aspirants fainting due to the intense heat.”
District education officer (DEO) Jaswinder Kaur said that 50% of the candidates were offered appointment letters and place of posting by evening. She added that the long wait time was due to the time taken for scrutiny of documents.
On May 18, the high court had allowed the Punjab government to make appointments on 6,635 ETT posts, almost 10 months after the then Congress government had initiated the process in the run up to the assembly polls.
The advertisement was issued on July 30 for 6,635 posts and the exam was conducted in October last year.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
