Character building is essential in officers, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday emphasised upon the importance of character building in officers. The CM mentioned that when he assumed office in 2014, he harboured numerous questions regarding governance and the conduct of officers/employees. (Sourced: ‘X’)

“Once character building is ensured, physical (infrastructure) development will automatically follow. No one had earlier thought that any government would focus on character building,” Khattar said to the officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Haryana Civil Service during the “Ethics Conclave” organised under Mission Karmayogi in Panchkula.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Khattar acknowledged that eliminating the feeling of distrust among the people is a big challenge, but officials can meet public aspirations by bringing about change in their vision and working style.

“Mission Karmayogi aims to awaken the spirit of social service with determination, strength, and morale among officers and employees. If they truly become Karmayogis and dedicate themselves to society, they will attain spiritual satisfaction,” he added.

The CM mentioned that when he assumed office in 2014, he harboured numerous questions regarding governance and the conduct of officers/employees. Despite the presence of many well-intentioned individuals in the government, he recognised the necessity for change and several initiatives towards systemic reform were launched on the first Good Governance Day on December 25, 2015.

“Over the past nine and a half years, numerous successful endeavours have been undertaken in pursuit of good governance. However, still much more needs to be done, and officers and employees can play a vital role in this direction,” he said.

Khattar said upon assuming office in Haryana, the foremost priority was to eradicate all forms of discrimination and promote equitable development across the state in line with the ethos of “Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek.” Referring to the practices of previous administrations, he said that the earlier CMs used to focus only on the development of their respective districts.

The CM urged director general of HIPA, Chandralekha Banerjee, to incorporate the training module of Mission Karmayogi into the curriculum of HIPA.