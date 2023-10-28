Charges framed against Chandigarh power dept’s JE accused of graft
The junior engineer was arrested in 2022 for taking ₹8,000 as bribe from a city resident to dispose of a complaint against him
A special CBI court has framed charges against a junior engineer (JE) of the Chandigarh electricity department who was arrested in 2022 for taking ₹8,000 as bribe from a city resident.
Charges against Satish Kumar Sharma have been framed under Section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. As per CBI’s case, Sharma was booked for demanding ₹8,000 from one Rajender Singh.
Kumar had inspected Singh’s electricity meter on receiving a complaint about excess electricity load and detected a single meter being used for two houses. To dispose of the matter, he had allegedly demanded ₹8,000 from Singh and accepted the money in his office room in Sector 40 on July 11, 2022, following which he was arrested.
