The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 people in a financial fraud case linked to an HDFC Bank branch in Shopian, officials said.

The accused wrre arrested on Janurary 18 and are under judicial custody since then. (File)

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The EoW spokesman said that case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act at police station EOW Kashmir, after complaint about a large-scale financial fraud at the Shopian branch of HDFC bank.

The case was later transferred to the crime branch J&K for further investigation. “During the probe, several individuals were identified for their alleged involvement, including: Adil Ayoub Ganai, S/o Mohammad Ayoub Ganai, R/o Shopian; A/P Hamza Colony, Baghat-e-Kanipora, Nowgam (HDFC Bank, Branch Manager Pulwama/Shopian). Irfan Majeed Zargar, S/o Abdul Majeed Zargar, R/o Sheikh Mohalla, Bonigam, Shopian (HDFC Bank, Branch Manager Pulwama/Shopian). Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, S/o Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, R/o Karena, Kulgam (the then employee of HDFC Bank Shopian). Zaid Manzoor, S/o Manzoor Ahmad Din, R/o Dagerpora, Khannabal, Anantnag (the then employee of HDFC Bank Pulwama). Javaid Ahmad Bhat, S/o Abdul Rahim Bhat, R/o Below Rajpora, Pulwama (the then employee of HDFC Bank Pulwama/Shopian),” the spokesman said adding that the accused were arrested on February, 18, 2026 and are in judicial custody since then.

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{{^usCountry}} “After the investigation was complete, a chargesheet against a total of 11 accused individuals has been presented before the court for judicial determination,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After the investigation was complete, a chargesheet against a total of 11 accused individuals has been presented before the court for judicial determination,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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