Chargesheet against 11 in HDFC bank fraud case in Shopian

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 people in a financial fraud case linked to an HDFC Bank branch in Shopian, officials said. The accused wrre arrested on Janurary 18 and are under judicial custody since then. (File)

The EoW spokesman said that case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act at police station EOW Kashmir, after complaint about a large-scale financial fraud at the Shopian branch of HDFC bank.

The case was later transferred to the crime branch J&K for further investigation. “During the probe, several individuals were identified for their alleged involvement, including: Adil Ayoub Ganai, S/o Mohammad Ayoub Ganai, R/o Shopian; A/P Hamza Colony, Baghat-e-Kanipora, Nowgam (HDFC Bank, Branch Manager Pulwama/Shopian). Irfan Majeed Zargar, S/o Abdul Majeed Zargar, R/o Sheikh Mohalla, Bonigam, Shopian (HDFC Bank, Branch Manager Pulwama/Shopian). Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, S/o Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, R/o Karena, Kulgam (the then employee of HDFC Bank Shopian). Zaid Manzoor, S/o Manzoor Ahmad Din, R/o Dagerpora, Khannabal, Anantnag (the then employee of HDFC Bank Pulwama). Javaid Ahmad Bhat, S/o Abdul Rahim Bhat, R/o Below Rajpora, Pulwama (the then employee of HDFC Bank Pulwama/Shopian),” the spokesman said adding that the accused were arrested on February, 18, 2026 and are in judicial custody since then.

“After the investigation was complete, a chargesheet against a total of 11 accused individuals has been presented before the court for judicial determination,” the spokesperson said.