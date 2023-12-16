Chargesheet against two women cops produced in 1.88-cr chit fund fraud

The Jammu crime branch on Friday produced a charge-sheet before a local court here against two women police constables in ₹1.88 crore chit fund fraud, said officials

The two were booked in case FIR number 23/2014 under Sections 420 ( cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) , 406 ( punishment for criminal breach of trust), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The accused women police constables were identified as selection grade constables Nirmal Kour Saini, wife of Mohinder Singh of Kol Kalan Bishnah in Jammu district and Arti Sharma, wife of Sunil Sharma of Ghara Sotra village in Hiranagar of Kathua district.

“A 382 page chargesheet was produced before a court for judicial determination. The accused women cops had entered into a criminal conspiracy and cheated the complainant along with other co-employees of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) of 15th Battalion of ₹1,87,64,000 after luring them on the pretext of hefty returns for investing money and gold with them,’ said an official statement issued here.

The case stems from an enquiry report forwarded by Commandant of the IRP 15th battalion through IGP Armed/IRP, Jammu Zone, to crime branch, Jammu in 2014, which revealed that written complaints were filed by women constables wherein they accused Nirmal Kour of having received ₹1 lakh each from them fraudulently on the pretext that she would repay an interest of ₹5000 per month on the invested money but neither such interest nor the principal amount was paid back to the complainants.

The women constables had accused Kour of cheating and misappropriation of their money.

During enquiry it was found that the Kour in connivance with her husband Mohinder Singh Saini, presently posted in JKAP 14th Bn, had collected a huge amount of cash and gold not only from the complainants but from other women officials of the 15th Bn and security wing after luring them with high rate of interest besides arranging gold loan facilities.

The couple had deposited the cash with some finance company and gold with Manappuraam Bank- Satwari, Karan Market Jammu for their personal use.