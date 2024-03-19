 Chargesheet filed against two narco-terror financiers in Jammu and Kashmir - Hindustan Times
Chargesheet filed against two narco-terror financiers in Jammu and Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 19, 2024 01:06 PM IST

SAI said the accused in connivance with terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisations, hatched a criminal conspiracy of raising funds by smuggling, trafficking narcotics and contraband from across the border to fund terror ecosystem

State Investigation Agency on Monday filed a chargesheet against two narco-terror financers, including an absconding Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A chargesheet was filed against two narco-terror financiers including an LeT operative in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

Police said the chargesheet was filed against Zaheed Ahmad Khoja and Zameer Ahmad Lone under various provisions of NDPS Act and UA(P) Act at Special Designated UAPA Court under the NIA Act.

“Zaheed Ahmad Khoja was arrested in September last year when he was intercepted while transporting a huge consignment of heroin weighing 3.56 kg while Zameer Ahmad Lone, an active terrorist of LeT, originally a resident of Kashmir and now based in Pakistan/ POK, was chargesheeted as an absconding accused,” police spokesman said.

He added that both, Zaheed and Zameer, in connivance with terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisations, hatched a criminal conspiracy of raising funds by smuggling, trafficking narcotics and contraband from across the border to fund terror ecosystem.

The spokesperson said the terror funds were being used for personal enrichment and furtherance of terrorist acts, including setting ablaze government buildings, residential houses of minority communities, police personnel and office of a political party, as directed by various terrorist organisations, active in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Further investigation against other associates of the chargesheeted accused persons in this case will continue,” the spokesperson said.

