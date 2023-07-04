Special investigation unit files chargesheet against active militant, aide in NIA court

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police presented chargesheet against two persons of south Kashmir’s Pampore, including a militant, before a special NIA court in a narco-militancy case.

A report has been submitted to the court for initiation of proclamation proceedings against the accused.

The Srinagar SIU presented the chargesheet before the special designated NIA court in Srinagar in FIR No. 02/2023 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act, 302 of the IPC and 13, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UA(P) Act at Kothibagh police station against a militant associate (currently under arrest) and an active militant who is currently in Pakistan.

In a statement, the SIU said the said case was registered on January 10 this year after a scooter rider was stopped for checking by a police party at a checkpoint at Regal Chowk, Srinagar.

“The police party found the person identified as Farzan Ferooz son of Ferooz Ahmed Mir resident of Frestibal Pampore transporting objectionable items with him in a blue bag on scooter and could not give any justification for carrying said items etc. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was set into motion,” the agency said.

During the course of investigation, the unit said they found the said person was transporting objectionable items such as contraband heroin, cash ₹9.50 lakh, LeT outfit letterpad pages/matrix sheet on the instance of LeT militant operating from Pakistan namely Owais Ahmed Mir in order to conduct militant activities in UT.

“The investigation also revealed that one motorcycle (pulsar 200) was found utilised in terrorist activities. Accordingly, the said motorcycle was attached under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act,” it said.

During further course of investigation, the search of another absconding accused person was conducted and it was found that the said accused person identified as Owais Ferroz (active militant) of Frestibal Pampore at present in Pakistan is concealing himself in order to avoid arrest in the cases registered against him.

“The report in this connection has been submitted to the court for initiation of proclamation proceedings against the accused person so that proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC could be initiated. The investigation of the case has been closed under Section 173 of the CrPC. The involvement of other accused cannot be overruled, therefore investigation will continue under Section 173(8) of the CrPC,” it said.