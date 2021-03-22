Charuni urges Dalits, upper castes to unite at Bahujan Mahapanchayat

Bhartiya Kisan Union Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni has urged members of all sections of society to get united in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three agriculture reform laws.

“The time has come that Dalits, backward class and upper caste communities get united. Upper caste families should install photo of Bhim Rao Ambedkar at their houses and Dalits that of farmer leader Chhotu Ram,” Charuni said while addressing a Bahujan Mahapanchayat organised by SC and BC Syunkt Morcha in Kaithal on Sunday.

Charuni, who is also member of the 40-member committee formed to hold talks with the government, said the laws enacted by the Centre will not only affect the farmers but also people from all sections of the society as they will have to purchase grains from corporate houses at higher prices.

“We are not fighting only for three anti-farmer laws but this is fight for every backward, poor and Dalit,” said Charuni.

“The fight against these laws may last longer but the agitation to continue until these three laws are repealed and a law to guarantee MSP is enacted, later we will also fight for the rights of Dalits and government employees,” he added.

He alleged the BJP was working on the behalf of the corporate houses and they have forgotten sacrifices of the freedom fighters. “But we will go in all poll-bound states to ensure the BJP’s defeat in all five states, including West Bengal,” he added.

Charuni also targeted leaders of ruling parties of Haryana, saying deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and former union minister Birender Singh have dented the image of their great grandfathers late Devil Lal and Sir Chhotu Ram, respectively, by not coming in support of farmers.

‘Corona is a big scam’

Replying to a question on organising a rally amid Covid-19 spread, Charuni said the ruling party was misleading people in the name Covid-19 and all political parties are organising rallies in the poll-bound states. “Corona naam ki koi cheej nahi hai, aur corona ke naam par bohat bada ghotala ho raha hai. Muje lagta hai corona ki vaccine ke naam par BJP kisano ko kahin aisi vaccine na lagwa de ki wo unke yesman ban jaye (There is nothing called corona. It’s a big scam. I think, in the name of vaccine, the BJP may inject something into farmers’ bodies to make them their stooge),” he said.