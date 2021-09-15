Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CHB extends last date for e-auction of 191 properties to October 12

CHB extends last date for e-auction of 191 properties in view of festive season; reserve price has been slashed by up to 50% to attract more buyers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:20 AM IST
CHB has put on offer 132 leasehold commercial properties, 31 leasehold residential properties and 28 freehold residential properties at the e-auction. (HT file)

The Chandigarh Housing Board has extended the last date for its latest e-auction of residential and commercial properties to October 12.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer of CHB, said, “Earlier, we were planning to keep the last date for e-tendering on October 8, but considering the festive season, it has now been scheduled for October 12.”

On offer are 132 leasehold commercial properties, 31 leasehold residential properties and 28 freehold residential properties. Most of the commercial properties are in Manimajra and Sector 61. Some are also available in Sectors 38W, 40A and 51A. These include small booths, big booths and service booths.

With a 10 to 20% cut and change in computation method, the reserve price of CHB properties in its latest e-auction has fallen by 10 to 50%.

CHB committee formed to examine need-based changes

CHB’s board of directors on Tuesday constituted an eight-member committee under the chairmanship of its secretary Rakesh Popli to examine requests for further need-based changes in its residential units.

Apart from the secretary, CHB’s chairman, chief engineer, chief architect, architect, executive engineer (design), executive engineer (public health), executive engineer (electrical) and executive engineer (enforcement) will be members of the committee.

“The committee may consult nominated members of the board, RWAs and other stakeholders for some innovative solutions,” said Garg. The report of the committee will be placed before the board for consideration and appropriate decisions, he added.

Allottees have been demanding a one-time policy on the lines of Delhi model. More than 60,000 houses and more than 4.5 lakh people are affected by the need based changes regulations.

