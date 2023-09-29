CHB to demolish illegal structures in Sector 41 from October 9

In a public notice issued to the violators, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) said that a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions and violations in the duplex houses in Sector 41-A will be carried out from October 9 in compliance with an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The CHB stated that the notice should be treated as a notice under Section 15 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act, 1952. (HT Photo)

The allottees have been directed to remove any violations and rectify their units within 10 days. The demolition drive will be carried out at the cost of the violators.

After the survey, the CHB has summarised the unauthorised constructions with serious structural stability. These included the ground floor units where blatant violations have been made by removing essential load-bearing walls, affecting their structural stability; first-floor dwelling units where an additional storey at third-floor level has been raised. The existing foundations have not been designed to withstand load of the additional storey.

The survey further identified first-floor dwelling units where construction over the cantilever portion at the first and second floor has been made/where construction has been made at second-floor level, fully covered, thus loading the 9” x 9” column that is not able to take additional load. The first-floor units where construction in back terrace without raising load-bearing wall from ground floor level have been made were also flagged by the board.

Further, in compliance of the order of the high court, the CHB had constituted a committee of technical experts to survey 628 duplex flats in Sector 41-A to check structural stability and violations.

The committee observed that despite clear, instructions most allottees have not removed the violations. Based on the findings of the survey, notices were issued to allottees along with “build-up plans” indicating unauthorised constructions, which are to be removed.

The CHB stated that public notices were earlier issued on September 24, 2022, January 22, 2023 and August 2, 2023, and it was the final notice to remove the illegal structures.

