Arijit Singh’s Chandigarh concert: FIR against firm for fake promotions

Police have registered a case of cheating against a firm on the complaint of organisers of the Arijit Singh concert that was scheduled at the Sector-34 exhibition ground on May 27.

The show was deferred due to unfavourable weather conditions. The new date will be announced later.

In his complaint, Tarun Chaudhary of Tarish Entertainment Private Limited reported that they were officially and exclusively organising the live concert by singer Arijit Singh. But an Instagram account with the name “Green House India” was illegally portraying itself as producer of the concert through a fake poster and offering free tickets to promote its restaurant.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 17.

