Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Arijit Singh’s Chandigarh concert: FIR against firm for fake promotions

Arijit Singh’s Chandigarh concert: FIR against firm for fake promotions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Arijit Singh’s Chandigarh concert was also deferred due to unfavourable weather conditions and the new date will be announced later

Police have registered a case of cheating against a firm on the complaint of organisers of the Arijit Singh concert that was scheduled at the Sector-34 exhibition ground on May 27.

Police have registered a case of cheating against a firm on the complaint of organisers of the Arijit Singh’s Chandigarh concert. (HT File)
Police have registered a case of cheating against a firm on the complaint of organisers of the Arijit Singh’s Chandigarh concert. (HT File)

The show was deferred due to unfavourable weather conditions. The new date will be announced later.

In his complaint, Tarun Chaudhary of Tarish Entertainment Private Limited reported that they were officially and exclusively organising the live concert by singer Arijit Singh. But an Instagram account with the name “Green House India” was illegally portraying itself as producer of the concert through a fake poster and offering free tickets to promote its restaurant.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police cheating
police cheating
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out