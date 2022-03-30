Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Check illegal buses plying in state: Minister to RTAs
chandigarh news

Check illegal buses plying in state: Minister to RTAs

The minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar , issued the directions during a meeting with officials of the transport department
Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday directed secretaries of all the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to launch intensive checking campaign to stop illegal buses plying in the state.
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday directed secretaries of all the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to launch intensive checking campaign to stop illegal buses plying in the state.

The minister issued the directions during a meeting with officials of the transport department. He said while strict action should be taken as per the rules against the defaulting and illegally operating buses, all the small and big bus operators should be given appropriate time in timetable. “No discrimination will be tolerated,” he said.

During the meeting at the office of state transport commissioner, Bhullar directed all RTAs to coordinate with the officials of Punjab Roadways to check the illegal operation of buses.

“The officials of Punjab Roadways should ensure that no illegal bus operates from bus stand. If any such bus is found operating, the RTA should be informed immediately”, he added.

Giving strict instructions to ensure action against illegal contract carriage buses and other buses plying outside the bus stands, Bhullar said action should also be taken against the violating school bus operators as per the rules and regulations and the provisions of ‘Safe School Vahan Policy’ should be strictly enforced.

RELATED STORIES

Those present included principal secretary, transport, K Siva Prasad, state transport commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia, additional state transport commissioner Amarbir Singh Sidhu, director, state transport, Amandeep Kaur and PRTC Patiala managing director Pawandeep Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP