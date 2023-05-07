Pinjore: Chemist held for selling MTP kit without prescription

Police have arrested a chemist in Pinjore for selling the restricted MTP (medical termination of pregnancy) kits without prescription and for a price higher than the MRP. The accused, identified as Ajay Taneja, who runs Shree Bala Ji Medicose in Pinjore, was arrested following a raid by a health department team on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

A department official said they sent a decoy customer to the shop on Friday morning. Taneja agreed to sell him the MTP kit for his wife for ₹850. He asked him to return on Saturday morning and gave him the “Opt 2” kit that has an MRP of ₹490.

The raiding team swooped in and caught Taneja red-handed. During interrogation, he revealed that he procured the medicine from a man named Rana, who handed him the kit in main bazaar.

A case under Sections 120-B, 312, 315 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, along with various sections of the Indian Medical Council Act, Essential Commodities Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, was registered at the Pinjore police station on the complaint of Panchkula deputy civil surgeon Dr Sneh Singh. Police are working to arrest Rana.