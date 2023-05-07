Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pinjore: Chemist held for selling MTP kit without prescription

Pinjore: Chemist held for selling MTP kit without prescription

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 07, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The raiding team swooped in and caught the accused red-handed; during interrogation, he revealed that he procured the medicine from a man named Rana, who handed him the MTP kit in main bazaar

Police have arrested a chemist in Pinjore for selling the restricted MTP (medical termination of pregnancy) kits without prescription and for a price higher than the MRP.

The accused, identified as Ajay Taneja, who runs Shree Bala Ji Medicose in Pinjore, was arrested following a raid by a health department team on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
The accused, identified as Ajay Taneja, who runs Shree Bala Ji Medicose in Pinjore, was arrested following a raid by a health department team on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Ajay Taneja, who runs Shree Bala Ji Medicose in Pinjore, was arrested following a raid by a health department team on Saturday morning.

A department official said they sent a decoy customer to the shop on Friday morning. Taneja agreed to sell him the MTP kit for his wife for 850. He asked him to return on Saturday morning and gave him the “Opt 2” kit that has an MRP of 490.

The raiding team swooped in and caught Taneja red-handed. During interrogation, he revealed that he procured the medicine from a man named Rana, who handed him the kit in main bazaar.

A case under Sections 120-B, 312, 315 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, along with various sections of the Indian Medical Council Act, Essential Commodities Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, was registered at the Pinjore police station on the complaint of Panchkula deputy civil surgeon Dr Sneh Singh. Police are working to arrest Rana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police pinjore chemist + 1 more
police pinjore chemist
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out